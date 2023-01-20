Deals
Lions fall to Lipscomb 73-69

Bison go on 16-6 run in fourth quarter
Lions Fall to Bison 73-69
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Holding an eight-point lead with 8:06 to play in the game, North Alabama was outscored 16-6 by Lipscomb in the final minutes as the Bisons rallied for a 73-69 ASUN Conference win over the Lions at CB&S Bank Arena.

The two teams battled on even terms for three quarters, but UNA went on top by eight at 65-57 on a three-point basket by Sara Wohlgemuth early in the fourth quarter.  Lipscomb then went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 65-65 with 4:11 left. UNA went back on top on a Hina Suzuki basket and Alyssa Clutter later tied the game at 69-69 with a layup with 1:56 to play.

Lipscomb would score the final four point on a basket and two free throws for the final margin of victory.

UNA held the lead for more than 28 minutes of the contest. The Lions led 13-11 after one period and 30-29 at the half. The two teams were tied 57-57 at the end of the third quarter.

Alexis Callins led UNA with 14 points, while Wohlgemuth had 13 and Suzuki and Jade Moore 10 each. Freshman Emma Kate Tittle also provided a spark, hitting three three-point baskets to finish with nine points/

The Lions were outrebounded 52 to 28 as a team, and Lipscomb’s Aleah Sorrentino oulled 23 rebounds to go with 15 points.

With the loss, UNA is now 7-10 overall and 2-4 in ASUN Conference play. Lipscomb improved to 11-7 overall and 5-1 in the ASUN.

North Alabama hosts Austin Peay on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

