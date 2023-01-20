Deals
The Ladies List: A local podcast for women, by women

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here in north Alabama, there are plenty of women doing wonderful things.

Best friends Katie Crawford and Sallie Keene saw these hard-at-work women and had a desire to help share their stories with others.

They get to do just that through their podcast, “The Ladies List.” The podcast highlights Huntsville women in business and all the stories that led them there. Each podcast comes with a new guest, but also stories of struggle, celebration and more.

After a few minutes of listening, you’ll forget it’s a podcast and think you’re actually sitting in the room with your friends Katie and Sallie.

You can listen to The Ladies List podcast wherever you stream and follow along on Instagram and Facebook for even more fun.

