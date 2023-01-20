Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.
A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center
James McGuire
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
An Alabama is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself inside...
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say

Latest News

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture...
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement.
6-year-old shooting suspect has disability, family says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without...
Zelenskyy pleads for tanks