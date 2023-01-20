Deals
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential burglary suspect

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning about a burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person wanted for questioning was driving a black Hyundai with black wheels and tinted windows. The burglary happened in Paint Rock on Jan. 18.

If you have any information, call (256) 574-2610.

