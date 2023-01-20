HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m.

The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting officers arrived they were taken into custody.

Officials say the officer sustained minor injuries.

