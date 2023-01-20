Deals
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m.

The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting officers arrived they were taken into custody.

Officials say the officer sustained minor injuries.

