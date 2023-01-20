Grand jury declines to indict former East Limestone High School teacher accused of having sex with student

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Online court records show a grand jury declined to indict a former East Limestone High School teacher who was accused of having sexual relations with a student under the age of 19.

Thomas Tucker was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and charged with being a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.

Tucker officially resigned from East Limestone High School in October.

Tucker was released on a $30,000 bond in September. A court document that was filed in November revealed Tucker married his alleged victim on Nov. 8. The bond had certain conditions for Tucker including but not limited to having any contact with his alleged victim and not attempting to communicate with the victim.

Despite the bond restrictions, Tucker and the alleged victim were lawfully and legally married on Nov. 8, according to the court document.

Tucker had a hearing to be relieved of his bond conditions on Dec. 6 in a Limestone County court. District Judge Gray West granted Tucker’s motion and the condition imposed upon him to have no contact with the alleged victim. According to court documents, Judge West wrote in the order that all other conditions of Tucker’s bond remain in effect pending further order of the court.

Since then, online court records show a Limestone County grand jury declined to indict Tucker.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.