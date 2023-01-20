Dale Strong returns home, receives third committee nomination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Dale Strong returned to North Alabama for the first time since the start of his tenure in Washington D.C.

“There’s no place like home,” Strong said. “The first two weeks, there wasn’t a lot of time to think about it honestly. There’s no place like home. We’ve got it great here when you look at it.”

Strong said the transition to congressman was quick.

“I have a very small apartment about a block from the office and a block from the Capitol,” he said. “It makes you appreciate home even more.”

His first duty as a congressman was to vote with other representatives for a new house speaker. The process took multiple days and 15 votes before house Republicans finally agreed on Kevin McCarthy.

“What we ran into was an opportunity for congresspeople to have communication,” he said. “Rather than votes taking an hour or two, these votes are 15-minute votes, five-minute votes, and three-minute votes.”

When Strong was elected in November, he told WAFF48 that he wanted to become a member of the house armed services and homeland security committees. He said at the time, he would be satisfied being on one of the two committees. Now, he will serve on both, as well as the Science, Space, and Technology committee.

“There were a lot of Congressman who did not get their first, second, or third selection,” he said. “To get the first selection, then 24 hours later be notified for homeland security. Then last night being called by the chairman, as many of you can see on the science space and technology, I am a member of the committee.”

Strong said he continues to pay attention to alarming trends in North Alabama, most recently, guns in schools.

“If children have access to weapons, it’s going to lead to that nature. Thank goodness this was headed off,” he said.

A spokesperson in Strong’s office told WAFF 48 that the Republican House Republican Conference expects to make committee decisions official next week.

