Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Biden welcomes mayors to White House

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is an official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center
James McGuire
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say

Latest News

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public in...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential burglary suspect
This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
According to the sheriff’s office, the person wanted for questioning was driving a black...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential burglary suspect
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Police officers, paramedics head to court in Elijah McClain’s death
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits