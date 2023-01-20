Attorney speaks on legal repercussions two students found with guns may face

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.

The superintendent and elected board members provided no comment and no further information regarding the incident other than what was released at Wednesday’s press conference. Attorney Marcus Helstowski spoke on the legal repercussions the two students could potentially face.

He started with his personal advice to concerned parents and students of the Huntsville City School system.

“I think everybody just needs to be on guard. If these children are hearing other people talking about such and such has brought a weapon to school, they probably need to go and notify their teacher, their principle and the school resources officers so that everyone can remain safe.” Helstowski said

Superintendent Christie Finley announced at Wednesday’s press conference that security at both schools caught a student on campus armed with a gun. This announcement left parents and guardians searching for answers.

District leaders will not say what kind of guns were found or if they were loaded and questions still surround whether the students intended to use the guns to hurt others.

Finley said the district will use a new security system soon. Though she wouldn’t give details, only stating it will detect weapons. She did announce that the two students will receive the highest levels of discipline, including expulsion.

Helstowski said regardless of how serious the offense, the students are still afforded due process.

“The child still has the opportunity be presented with a notice of the allegation, be able to go in front of the Huntsville City School panel, be able to bring a lawyer with him to defend him if he so chooses and rebut any sort of allegation thats been made against him.” Helstowski said

Any hearings regarding these incidents must happen within 10 days.

One question parents and guardians have is whether the students’ parents could face charges.

“I don’t believe that a child bringing a weapon onto a school campus could lead to any sort of liability for their parents unless somebody had been shot or injured by that weapon.” Helstowski concluded.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.