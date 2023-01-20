Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.(Guinness World Records)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog in Ohio is setting records at 23 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix, has recently been given the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

A spokesperson for Guinness said Spike was certified in December 2022 to have been born at least 23 years ago and weighs about 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner said she found him roughly 14 years ago in a parking lot and named him after a dog that was a character in “Tom & Jerry” cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing but according to his owner, he still enjoys spending time with other animals on their farm and with people he knows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
James McGuire
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say

Latest News

Two men arrested on drug charges following search warrants in Decatur
Two men arrested on drug charges following search warrants in Decatur
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The River City is attracting young professionals to be a part of local STEM businesses with its...
Best and Brightest Initiative brings young professionals to Decatur
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says