2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck

Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were...
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Cameron Drummond, 20, and a passenger, Blake Broome, 22, were both injured and taken to Regional Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

The wreck happened on Cherokee County 175 near Cherokee County 176.

