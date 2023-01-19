Deals
We’re obsessed with these brim hats for Valentine’s Day and girls nights

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Valentine’s day is right around the corner and whether you’ve got a hot date, or a fun girls night planned, these hats are the perfect accessory to add to your ensemble.

Lauren Petersen is the owner of Travel Patterns and runs her own Brim Bar where you can customize your own unique brim hat to your liking.

This year, she is hosting a Galentine’s Day Workshop so you and your besties can create your own! Each ticket includes an unstyled hat, drinks and snacks. The Brim Bar also has a wide collection of vintage scarves and brooches, dried florals, feathers, cording and more, the possibilities are endless! The hat accessories are not included in the ticket price and range from $1-15.

Reserve your spot at the Galentine’s Workshop at shoptravelpatterns.com.

