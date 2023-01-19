Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Thursday morning, Jan. 19, on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line.

WCSO says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of Dora is wanted for capital murder during a robbery, and capital murder aiding and abetting. Mahaffey is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

A juvenile male is also facing charges, according to police.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mahaffey or come in contact with him, please call 911 immediately.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.