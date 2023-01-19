Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville on Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Daniel Keahey, 50.

The deceased subject has been identified as Robert Daniel Keahey, 50 of Somerville. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/tgm02jZDfR — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) January 19, 2023

According to deputies, Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the Curry Chapel Road scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

Keahey was shot died from his injuries, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office. The shooter was identified at the scene and detained by deputies. No arrests have been made at this time.

The subject did not survive. The shooter was identified and detained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Ongoing investigation. https://t.co/8oEMKgyhtc — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) January 19, 2023

This story will be updated once further information is released.

