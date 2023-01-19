Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville on Wednesday evening.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Daniel Keahey, 50.
According to deputies, Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the Curry Chapel Road scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
Keahey was shot died from his injuries, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office. The shooter was identified at the scene and detained by deputies. No arrests have been made at this time.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
