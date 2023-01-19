Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

The shooter was identified at the scene and detained by deputies.
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville on Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Daniel Keahey, 50.

According to deputies, Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the Curry Chapel Road scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

Keahey was shot died from his injuries, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office. The shooter was identified at the scene and detained by deputies. No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus

Latest News

Limestone county is the fastest growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes...
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
Governor Kay Ivey is in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the...
Gov. Ivey to participate in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community College
James McGuire
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
The shooter was identified at the scene and detained by deputies.
Man injured in Somerville shooting dies from injuries, according to sheriff’s office