Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sunny, warm & breezy this afternoon. Colder temps arrive tonight.

First Alert Forecast
emperatures will warm into the 60s with generally sunny & breezy conditions this afternoon. A...
emperatures will warm into the 60s with generally sunny & breezy conditions this afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY for gusts to 40 mph out of the West. The colder air will begin to push in late tonight with the wind becoming more northwesterly, morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s under fair skies. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees. Showers will be off and on through the day Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 50s. Cold rain showers look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will warm into the 60s with generally sunny & breezy conditions this afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY for gusts to 40 mph out of the West. The colder air will begin to push in late tonight with the wind becoming more northwesterly, morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s under fair skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees. Showers will be off and on through the day Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Cold rain showers look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Man injured in Somerville shooting dies from injuries, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold air brings lower temps into Friday morning
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast