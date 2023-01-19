Sunny, warm & breezy this afternoon. Colder temps arrive tonight.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s with generally sunny & breezy conditions this afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY for gusts to 40 mph out of the West. The colder air will begin to push in late tonight with the wind becoming more northwesterly, morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s under fair skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees. Showers will be off and on through the day Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Cold rain showers look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

