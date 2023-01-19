11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven years after the discovery of her bones, Opelika police have finally identified Baby Jane Doe.

On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced it had worked with a DNA company, Othram Labs, to produce a comprehensive DNA profile identifying Baby Jane Doe.

Police say her name is Amore Wiggins.

Opelika police have identified 'Baby Jane Doe' as Amore Joveah Wiggins. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

After Othram Labs successfully produced her DNA profile, police say an experienced genealogist who works closely with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children successfully identified her parents as Lamar VickerStaff and Sherry Wiggins.

Police say, Sherry Wiggins, a native of Norfolk, Va., was residing in Maryland. When interviewed, Sherry Wiggins gave police documentation showing Lamar and his wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, had obtained legal and physical custody of Amore in 2009.

Police learned from Sherry Wiggings that she has continuously paid child support to Lamar Vickerstaff since 2009 and was still fighting to change the custody agreement and see Amore.

In December, police traveled to Jacksonville, Fla., where Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were currently residing, to notify them of Amore’s death. During the meeting, Lamar was uncooperative. Ruth, who had been married to Lamar since 2006, told detectives she did not know his daughter or biological mother.

After reaching out to the school boards and pediatric clinics in several states where Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff resided, police determined that Amore was never enrolled in school, nor was she reported as a missing person.

Police then charged Lamar Vickerstaff with murder and Ruth Vickerstaff failed to report a missing child.

The public first became aware of the case when Amore Wiggins’ remains were found behind a mobile home on Opelika’s Hurst Street on Jan. 28, 2012. Her bones told the story of a tragic and short life that ended in what was likely her murder.

This case remains under investigation, and detectives need the public’s assistance in gathering additional details regarding Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff’s relationship with Amore Wiggins and her time spent in Opelika.

If you have any information, please get in touch with the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.