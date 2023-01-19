New babysitting service, Wyndy, expands to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Parents, listen up! If you’re stressed about finding the right sitter for your family, a brand-new service is coming to Huntsville that is going to help put your family at ease.

Wyndy started in Birmingham, by parents, for parents. Now, it’s expanding to the Tennessee Valley.

The company started when parents Ginger and Tommy had a hard time finding a trusted babysitter. With all the technology in today’s world, they thought we all should be utilizing it better.

So, they created an app that combines trust and technology — Wyndy. On the app, parents can quickly and easily connect with background-checked, full-time college students in a way that benefits everyone.

To find a sitter that matches with your family, download the Wyndy app and check it out!

