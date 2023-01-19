Morning rain moves out, clearing and breezy later today

Good Thursday morning. The line of heavier rain showers and breezy winds will quickly move off to the east early this morning, roads may still have some puddles on them from last night’s heavy rainfall.

Temperatures are warm this morning in the 60s with muggy and damp conditions. Cloud cover will move out to the east by mid-morning leaving us generally sunny with highs climbing near 70 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be breezy through the day out of the southwest with occasional gusts over 25 miles per hour. The colder air will begin to push in late tonight with the wind becoming more northwesterly, morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s under fair skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees. Showers will be off and on through the day Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Cold rain showers look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

