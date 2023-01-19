Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Morning rain moves out, clearing and breezy later today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday morning.  The line of heavier rain showers and breezy winds will quickly move off to the east early this morning, roads may still have some puddles on them from last night’s heavy rainfall. 

Temperatures are warm this morning in the 60s with muggy and damp conditions.  Cloud cover will move out to the east by mid-morning leaving us generally sunny with highs climbing near 70 degrees this afternoon.  Winds will be breezy through the day out of the southwest with occasional gusts over 25 miles per hour.  The colder air will begin to push in late tonight with the wind becoming more northwesterly, morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s under fair skies. 

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s.  The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s.  Rain showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees.  Showers will be off and on through the day Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 50s. 

Cold rain showers look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
The shooting injured nine and took the lives of two 20-year-olds.
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, January 18 at noon
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast