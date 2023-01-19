Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Man injured in Somerville shooting dies from injuries, according to sheriff’s office

Investigators responded to the scene after 8 p.m. on Wednesday
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville on Wednesday evening.

According to deputies, a man was found around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the Curry Chapel Road scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man who was shot died from his injuries, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office. The shooter was identified at the scene and detained by deputies. No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus

Latest News

A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said the company is aware of numerous reports about a...
Huntsville Utilities warns customers about ‘Disconnection Deception’
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
The scene is secure.
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur