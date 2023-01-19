Deals
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county

By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development.

Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.

“I’ve not really heard anybody that doesn’t like it as long as we continue to stay ahead of the game on our traffic issues and what it takes for keeping the infrastructure where we provide the services,” Shockney said. “People are all behind it.”

Some of those ongoing or upcoming projects include a new city park, an elementary school, and more shops and restaurants for the community. Chris Hulser, with the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, says real estate is on the rise with all the new people moving into Limestone County.

“We are seeing a lot of growth west of Madison,” Hulser said. “Limestone county is booming.”

For those who are wanting to move to the Athens area, there is no need to fret over housing. Shockney says they have plenty of houses available with new construction every day.

There is also plenty of community services and business to keep the people of Athens entertained. As the city plans new projects like the city park, Shockney added that the leaders in the area want to hear from their residents.

“We’re trying to look for those things that are cutting edge, appealing, the latest and greatest with desires and wishes and wants of the community,” Shockney said. “And we try to poll that regularly and try to keep our finger on the pulse of what our community wants.”

