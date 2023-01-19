Huntsville Utilities warns customers about ‘Disconnection Deception’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said the company is aware of numerous reports about a scam targeting residential and business utility customers.

The scam is known as “Disconnection Deception”. The scammer will call a customer and tell them they are past due on their utility payment and will have their service disconnected. The scammer will say the disconnection will happen within 30 minutes to an hour.

The customer is told the only way to avoid disconnection is to purchase a pre-paid gift card or debit card and to call a specific number to give them the information to the cards. The customer may be asked to provide personal bank account or credit card information.

According to Huntsville Utilities, it does not call customers and threaten imminent disconnection. Huntsville Utilities does not accept payment through pre-paid gift cards or pre-paid debit cards.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. If you would like to check the status of your account, call (256) 535-1200 or go to the My Account portal on the Huntsville Utilities website.

