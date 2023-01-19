How this athlete went from Alabama Football to film sets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Between 2012 and 2016, you could have seen Brandon Tyler Moore playing football for the Crimson Tide on any given Saturday during the fall.

While you may not see him on TV under stadium lights anymore, you can still watch the athlete-turned-actor in projects like “Law and Order” and Lifetime movies.

Moore was a walk on at the University of Alabama in 2012 where he played under Coach Nick Saban until 2016. Although he always loved playing sports, it wasn’t uncommon to catch Moore with a video camera or paintbrush in his hand as he’s always been in touch with his creative side.

His most recent work includes the Lifetime movie ”Just What the Doctor Ordered,” and an episode of “Law and Order” that revolved around his character, Jessie. Up next, you can see him in an episode of the popular Paramount+ show, “Mayor of Kingstown,” as well as in the big-budget film, “Condor’s Nest.”

Moore said he’s always been a dreamer and is just thankful he’s been able to follow those dreams. From a college football player to an actor on the big screen, he’s excited to keep the momentum going and see where it gets him.

