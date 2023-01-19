Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people show use caution if in the area.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by Criminal Investigations Division, DEA & ATF are executing search warrants on two residences in the 2000 block of Montgomery St SW in Decatur, AL. Scene secure, use caution in the area due to law enforcement presence. pic.twitter.com/4jg3Sr7W9M — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) January 19, 2023

This story will be updated once further information is released.

