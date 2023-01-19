Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur.
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people show use caution if in the area.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
