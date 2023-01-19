Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Guntersville Prosecutor: city will move forward with euthanization of Havoc the dog

Havoc the dog's execution delayed
By Matthew King
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021 will soon receive a euthanization date.

Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said the city is working to schedule a date for Havoc the Dog’s euthanization. That date is not yet finalized. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion.

Yoste said the euthanization was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Action from the dog’s owner Valina Jackson was expected to happen by the end of the day, but so far, Yoste said it has not.

Teri Angel was attacked by Havoc 16 months ago, leaving scars on her arms and her scalp.

“It’s just exhausting, and it’s not just that I just want this dog dead,” Angel said. “I just want this to be closed, I want this to be over, I want to be able to not every day and not just weighing on me.”

Meanwhile, Havoc remains in Guntersville Animal Hospital, where he has been held since the court first ordered him to be put down.

Angel said the legal process has put as much of a toll on her as the attack itself.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be ale to live my own life with all this anger if I can’t hold someone responsible,” he said. “I just want it over. I shake again and I’m sick of it.”

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
The shooting injured nine and took the lives of two 20-year-olds.
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting

Latest News

Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Deputies investigating reported shooting on Curry Chapel Road in Somerville
Deputies investigating shooting on Curry Chapel Road
Deputies investigating shooting on Curry Chapel Road
Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses
48 ON YOUR SIDE: Guardians seek answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week