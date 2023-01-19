Guntersville Prosecutor: city will move forward with euthanization of Havoc the dog

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021 will soon receive a euthanization date.

Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said the city is working to schedule a date for Havoc the Dog’s euthanization. That date is not yet finalized. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion.

Yoste said the euthanization was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Action from the dog’s owner Valina Jackson was expected to happen by the end of the day, but so far, Yoste said it has not.

Teri Angel was attacked by Havoc 16 months ago, leaving scars on her arms and her scalp.

“It’s just exhausting, and it’s not just that I just want this dog dead,” Angel said. “I just want this to be closed, I want this to be over, I want to be able to not every day and not just weighing on me.”

Meanwhile, Havoc remains in Guntersville Animal Hospital, where he has been held since the court first ordered him to be put down.

Angel said the legal process has put as much of a toll on her as the attack itself.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be ale to live my own life with all this anger if I can’t hold someone responsible,” he said. “I just want it over. I shake again and I’m sick of it.”

