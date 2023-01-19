Deals
Gov. Ivey to participate in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community College

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center.

According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in Northeast Alabama. Joining Gov. Ivey will be United States Representative Robert Aderholt, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, Snead State Community College President Dr. Joe Whitmore and others.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

A full livestream of the event can be watched at the top of this story.

