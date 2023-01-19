Florence Police: man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested by Florence Police on Wednesday following an alleged flashing incident at McFarland Park.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park and then exposed himself to her. The female gave a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to responding officers.

After locating the described vehicle, officers identified the man as 49-year-old James McGuire. He was arrested on the charge of indecent exposure.

McGuire was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he later was released on a $500 bond.

The FPD release notes that additional charges may be filed after a related incident was reported at a Cox Creek Parkway business.

