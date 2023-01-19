Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting in Somerville.

According to deputies, once they arrived on the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators are en route to the scene.

At this time, officials are asking that motorists use caution as there is a large presence of law enforcement and EMS services.

