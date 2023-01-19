Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro

Police investigate active shooting death
Police investigate active shooting death(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself.

According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.

Investigators learned that Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore and their two children had not been seen recently. After finding a possible location for Jamie in Murfreesboro, Tenn., the Murfreesboro Police Department was contacted for assistance.

Officers with Murfreesboro Police Department went to an address on Cason Lane on Thursday morning. They discovered that Jamie had killed his two children Jesse Lepore, 9, and Sean Lepore, 11.

Investigators with the MCSO are working with MPD to figure out all details of the murder-suicide.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey is in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the...
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community College
Limestone county is the fastest growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes...
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
James McGuire
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park