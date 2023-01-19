Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself.

According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.

Investigators learned that Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore and their two children had not been seen recently. After finding a possible location for Jamie in Murfreesboro, Tenn., the Murfreesboro Police Department was contacted for assistance.

Officers with Murfreesboro Police Department went to an address on Cason Lane on Thursday morning. They discovered that Jamie had killed his two children Jesse Lepore, 9, and Sean Lepore, 11.

Investigators with the MCSO are working with MPD to figure out all details of the murder-suicide.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.