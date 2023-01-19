Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New attorneys retained by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement on his behalf.

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent him.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder after 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed Sunday morning, January 15 near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

New court documents released Tuesday stated that Miles aided and abetted Davis in Harris’ shooting death.

Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder:

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

See video of Miles and Davis being loaded into a vehicle in Tuscaloosa:

Miles and Davis are currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman. (Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)

Mary Turner says Miles was unaware of a previous statement being issued on his behalf.

The law firm released this statement:

“Darius, his family, and all of us at Turner Law Group first and foremost want to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris. This is a tragic and sad situation and our hearts go out to all of those who have been hurt by her death. Darius is distraught over this situation and deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Harris. Darius is also saddened by any negative light shed on the University of Alabama, his coaches, his teammates and his family, all of whom have been positive influences in his life. Darius and his family appreciate all who have shown their concern, offered prayers and tried to help him during this difficult time and asks that all keep Ms. Harris’s loved ones in your prayers. In light of statements made by the media and other people who were not present or otherwise have a personal interest in the outcome of this case that are contrary to the limited evidence previously released by local law enforcement, we encourage everyone to withhold judgment. Darius will be represented by Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin, and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group. As our investigation is ongoing, we will be making no further statements at this time.”

