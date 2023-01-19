Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent Darius Miles.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New attorneys retained by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement on his behalf.

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent him.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder after 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed Sunday morning, January 15 near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

New court documents released Tuesday stated that Miles aided and abetted Davis in Harris’ shooting death.

Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder:

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

See video of Miles and Davis being loaded into a vehicle in Tuscaloosa:

Miles and Davis are currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman.(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)

Mary Turner says Miles was unaware of a previous statement being issued on his behalf.

The law firm released this statement:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Man injured in Somerville shooting dies from injuries, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said the company is aware of numerous reports about a...
Huntsville Utilities warns customers about ‘Disconnection Deception’
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
The scene is secure.
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Man injured in Somerville shooting dies from injuries, according to sheriff’s office