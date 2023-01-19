Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet.

Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at the Publix on Whitesburg Drive. Not long after investigators say a man was caught on camera at Costco using her credit card.

According to authorities the man spent close to $4,000 on an apple device and also spent $1,500 at Target on University Drive.

If you know who he is, and a few others, Huntsville Police want to hear from you.

Xzavier Tate allegedly attempted to distribute cocaine in our area.

Sarah Webb is wanted on a fentanyl possession charge.

According to authorities, Martez Cawthorn shot a gun into a home while someone was inside.

Anthony Emerson is charged with failure to register as a convicted sex offender. Investigators say he did not notify local law enforcement about where he was located.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

