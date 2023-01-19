Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship on patrol off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard is tracking a suspected Russian spy ship off the coast of Hawaii in...
The U.S. Coast Guard is tracking a suspected Russian spy ship off the coast of Hawaii in international waters.(Department of Defense)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian spy ship has been patrolling off the coast of Hawaii but so far has remained in international waters, the Pentagon said Thursday.

While the appearance of a Russian surveillance ship along the U.S. coastline is not unusual, this one has attracted more attention because of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and veiled threats to employ nuclear weapons.

The Vishnya-class Kareliya surveillance ship has been monitored by the U.S. Coast Guard sailing near Hawaii over the last several weeks.

“I can’t speak to why the Russians are sailing the ship right now, it’s kind of precarious timing,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh. She said the Coast Guard is still monitoring the ship, which has been operating in international waters.

“We haven’t seen any unsafe or unprofessional behavior and we expect that the Russians will operate within the region in accordance with international law,” Singh said.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Coast Guard, the ship appears to be either being towed by another ship or in a resupply mode.

“U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is monitoring the Russian vessels operating in international waters in the Western Pacific,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “As Russia operates within the region, it is expected to do so in accordance with international law.”(AP) -

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men...
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

Latest News

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
FILE - A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
Governor Kay Ivey is in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the...
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community College