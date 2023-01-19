Deals
3 dead in Murfreesboro double murder suicide

The man suspected of pulling the trigger was wanted in Alabama, according to police.
Police investigate active shooting death
Police investigate active shooting death
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people are dead after authorities said a man killed his wife and two children in a killing spree spanning multiple states.

Jamie Lepore, 46, is accused of killing his wife Jennifer sometime before Wednesday night in Madison County, Alabama. Deputies responded Wednesday night to the couple’s Hazel Green home for a welfare check and found Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.

Authorities said Lepore traveled with the couple’s two children, 11-year-old Sean Lepore and 9-year-old Jesse, to Tennessee.

Investigators in Madison County were able to track down the family in Rutherford County and asked the Murfreesboro Police Department for assistance.

Murfreesboro officers responded to a home on Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. When police arrived, they spoke with two of the home’s tenants outside of the home.

That’s when police said they heard several gunshots coming from inside the home. Officers entered and found Jamie Lepore and his children dead.

Several streets were closed as part of the investigation, including part of Cason Lane between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Drive.

No further information is available at this time.

