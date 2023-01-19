22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The other driver, Taleena Kelley, 53, was injured and transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

The crash happened on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 80.

