Victim identified in Newson Road shooting, warrant obtained for suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were on the scene of a shooting that took place around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.

On Tuesday, the Huntsville Police Department identified the victim of the shooting as 33-year-old Josh Turney, he died on Saturday morning in the hospital.

Investigators with HPD’s Major Crime Unit obtained a warrant for the suspect and are working with the U.S. Marshals to bring them into custody. As of now the identity of the suspect will not be released.

