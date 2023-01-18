This professional makeup artist is sharing her top beauty products from 2022
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Anytime I’m around a professional makeup artist I beg them to let me peek inside their professional kit. What mascara are they using? What about concealer?
Our go-to makeup gal Olivia Sparks is answering all our questions and sharing her top 5 beauty products from 2022.
She’s known for creating a gorgeous look for natural everyday wear, to the glam wedding makeup of your dreams. Out of everything she used this past year, here are some favorites she recommends.
Also, don’t forget to follow her on Instagram for even more tips and the chance to book her for your next event!
Olivia’s Top 5 Products of 2022
- Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter 14.00 @ Target
- Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Stick
- Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
- Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in ‘Sublime Flush’
- L’oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in ‘Nu Impertinent’
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.