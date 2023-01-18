Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

This professional makeup artist is sharing her top beauty products from 2022

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Anytime I’m around a professional makeup artist I beg them to let me peek inside their professional kit. What mascara are they using? What about concealer?

Our go-to makeup gal Olivia Sparks is answering all our questions and sharing her top 5 beauty products from 2022.

She’s known for creating a gorgeous look for natural everyday wear, to the glam wedding makeup of your dreams. Out of everything she used this past year, here are some favorites she recommends.

Also, don’t forget to follow her on Instagram for even more tips and the chance to book her for your next event!

Olivia’s Top 5 Products of 2022

  1. Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter 14.00 @ Target
    1. $14 at Ulta.com
  2. Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Stick
    1. $30 at Sephora.com
  3. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
    1. $32 at Sephora.com
  4. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in ‘Sublime Flush’ 
    1. $45 at Sephora.com
  5. L’oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in ‘Nu Impertinent’ 
    1. $7 at Ulta.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Generic graphic.
One dead, several injured in three-vehicle Tuscumbia crash
Huntsville Police Department
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville, victim identified
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket