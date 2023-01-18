Deals
Student removed from Mae Jemison campus after bringing gun

Mae Jemison High School
Mae Jemison High School(waff 48)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mae Jemison High School student was removed from campus Wednesday after it was discovered that they had a gun with them.

According to officials with Huntsville City Schools, the student was disciplined in accordance with the Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG).

Officials with Huntsville City Schools say a similar incident occurred at Lee High School Wednesday as a student brought a gun to that campus.

The following statement was in a release from Huntsville City School:

“Please ensure your students are unable to access any weapons or items that can put their safety and well-being at risk. We ask families to speak with their students about “see something, say something” to report any suspicious activity to a teacher or administrator. Additionally, we remind everyone of our Anonymous Alerts platform to make us aware of any concerns. Thank you to the HCS Security Team and the Huntsville Police Department for their support.”

