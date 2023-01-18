Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost.

Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.

“We really don’t know what’s going to happen one time to the other. Anything can happen any minute you know,” said Bailey.

According to WAFF 48 records, the Huntsville Police Department has responded to Newson Road three separate times in the past 30 days, with two being only five days apart.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers attempted to make contact with Deonte Shelton, 28, at a Huntsville home for missing his court date on December 20th. Police say he was previously arrested for murder and robbery.

After officers arrived, Shelton shot himself. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died.

On December 9th, officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m.

On December 13th, officers with the Huntsville Police Department were on the scene of a shooting that took place around 5:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, one person had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The spokesperson released an update Saturday afternoon stating that the victim died at the hospital Saturday morning. The shooting investigation is now labeled homicide investigation.

“You can sit here at night and hear gunshots going off, it is not at all unusual,” said Beatrice Gaines who’s lived on Newson for over 3 years.

She said the shootings are so common, it’s left her desensitized.

“I can hear something like that and not feel anything,” said Gaines, “It feels like it’s another day in the neighborhood.”

Gaines said the solution starts with the community coming together. She said she would like to see a neighborhood watch where people come together and offer ideas around as to how they can address pressing situations.

Bailey said she wants more involvement from law enforcement.

“I like to see the police patrol through here more at night and everything,” said Bailey, “They used to patrol this whole neighborhood and I’d like to see them patrolling it good again.”

Bailey and Gaines say the neighborhood is filled with great people, but they just want to see the shooters put the guns down.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.