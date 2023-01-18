One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday.

The crash occurred on I-59 Sunday in Fort Payne. Francisco Juan, 23, was driving an Infinity G37 that struck a cable barrier before colliding with a Kia driven by Sybil Duncan, 43.

Juan and Duncan were airlifted to Erlanger Hospital while Juan’s passenger Alex Marroquin, 21, was taken to DeKalb Regional. Francisco was also a passenger in Juan’s vehicle and was taken to Erlanger Hospital by ambulance.

At this time, the crash is under investigation.

