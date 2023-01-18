Deals
Net-zero residential development breaks ground in MidCity District

Wellory Living is a $108 million multifamily development that will have a reduced carbon...
Wellory Living is a $108 million multifamily development that will have a reduced carbon footprint.(RCP Companies)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Huntsville have broken ground on the region’s first-ever net-zero development.

Wellory Living is being built in the MidCity District and is expected to generate the same amount of energy as it uses, developers plan to achieve that goal by putting large solar panels on the roof.

The new development is a $108 million project that is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will feature 328 apartment units, 13,582 square feet of ground-floor retail and more.

