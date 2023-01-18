Meet the new head coach of Huntsville City Football Club

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville City Football Club officially found its first head coach, Jack Collison.

A former player of West Ham United in the English Premier League, Collison will coach the new Major League set to play its inagural season this spring.

Internationally, Collison earned 17 caps for the Wales’ Senior National Team. He started his coaching career in 2015 with Peterborough’s Academy. He then returned to West Ham United in 2017 where he coached the U-14, U-16 and U-18 teams until 2019.

Most recently, he coached for Atlanta United FC 2 for two seasons, prior to that he was the team’s U-17 academy coach.

Now, he’s bringing the game to rocket city.

“We want a team that really represents the community, a young, vibrant team with lots of energy,” Collison said. ”We’re going to look to play a really exciting brand of football and really build a team the community can be proud of.”

Huntsville hasn’t had a pro soccer league since the late ‘90s. With all of the recent growth in the city, folks are looking for something to do, something to be part of.

Joining Collison’s staff will be Assistant Coach Omar Jarun, Goalkeeper Coach John Berner and Nick Law who will serve in the capacity of a player coach this season.

“My staff and I are currently hard at work and can’t wait to see everyone packed inside the Joe Davis stadium supporting a team we can all be proud of,” Colliison added.

You can witness history as Head Coach Jack Collison and Huntsville City FC debut in their inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro in the spring of 2023.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available at mlsnextpro.com.

