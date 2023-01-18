Deals
Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank

This same Regions Bank was robbed on Dec. 13, 2022.
According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers responded to an armed bank robbery at a Regions Bank on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the bank on Madison Boulevard. According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.

One of the men had a surgical mask on while the other wore a bandana-styled mask, according to Anderson. The two men left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This Regions Bank is the same bank that was robbed on Dec. 13. During that robbery, the suspect placed a small box with a note on the desk in front of a teller and demanded money upon entering the bank. According to Anderson, the teller believed the small box was an explosive device.

It was later determined by members of the bomb squad that the box was non-lethal.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

