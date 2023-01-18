Local childcare app, Wyndy, expanding to Huntsville, Mobile to reach more families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local childcare app that helps connects families with sitters is expanding across the state to try and offer more solutions for parents.

Wyndy is an app that started in Birmingham as a way for families to connect directly with professional and vetted babysitters, but leaders said that after the pandemic, they are seeing a huge need for more flexible childcare.

CEO Missy Polhemus said the need for sitters and child care is high, which is why the Wyndy app is now expanding to Huntsville and Mobile, reaching more parents.

The app vets and does background checks on all of their babysitters and Polhemus said they offer a variety of types of care. She said after a user survey, they are finding that parents need more of a flexible type of childcare, instead of a traditional daycare.

“We see a lot more parents today who are working from home,” Polhemus said. “They are looking for sitters who can come to their house and come take care of their kids while they are upstairs or while they run to the meeting, so just flexibility that doesn’t exist in a brick and mortar child care facility.”

The app is already working in Huntsville and Mobile, so you can sign on right now to find child care near you.

Polhemus said they are looking for more professional sitters to hire in every area they service. Click here to apply.

