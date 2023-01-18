Deals
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus

According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus.
According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.

The following statement was in the release:

“We thank our students for following the “see something, say something” protocol to bring this matter to our attention. We continue to ask families for their support in ensuring students are unable to access any items that may be harmful to their health and safety. We also thank the HCS Security Team and the Huntsville Police Department for their rapid response.”

