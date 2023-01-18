Huntsville realtors give positive outlooks for 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Over the last two years, Huntsville’s booming real estate market left many less competitive buyers without a place to call their own. For those still searching for that perfect place, a local realtors association president said things are looking up for those hoping to buy.

“We’re not seeing the crazy market that we saw in 2021 and early 2022 where it was thirty offers per house,” said Chris Hulser, Huntsville Area Association of Realtors President. “Now buyers have a chance to look at a house, make a fully educated decision before just jumping.”

Hulser said one of the main reasons buying a new home will be more attainable in 2023 is because supply is going up, with new houses being built every day.

“Builders are starting to get new homes completed that are available so that’s created that sense of urgency that we had last year that I’ve got to just buy right now, that’s kind of settled down,” Hulser said. “Buyers have a chance to look at more than just one house and not just take the first thing they see.”

Valley’s reality December statistics showed that homes in Madison County are staying on the market for an average of 22 days, compared to 2021′s 10-day average.

Hulser added that interest rates are expected to level out within the first few months of the year, making it easier for people to become homeowners, and giving them more time to decide.

Roxy Whitney, a local real estate agent said that even while prices for homes remain high, her best piece of advice is to buy now.

“People get a little afraid with trying to time the market perfectly so I would say instead of trying to time the market, I would try to get a plan in place for the market currently if you really want to get in a place to lock yourself in,” Whitney said.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.