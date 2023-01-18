Huntsville City FC names first head coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City FC has announced that a former Premier League midfielder will be the team’s first head coach.

In a press release from Huntsville City FC, Jack Collison was named as the team’s first-ever head coach. Collison is a former West Ham United player.

Collison was formerly the coach of Atlanta United FC 2 for two seasons, prior to that he was the team’s U-17 academy coach.

The former West Ham United player started his coaching career in 2015 with Peterborough’s Academy. He then returned to West Ham United in 2017 where he coached the U-14, U-16 and U-18 teams until 2019.

While with the Atlanta United Academy, Collison managed the team to a 12W-0D-5L record with a plus 34-goal differential.

The press release from Huntsville City FC also says that Omar Jarun will be joining the team as an assistant coach, and John Berner will be joining as a goalkeeper coach. Nick Law will serve as a player-coach.

Like Collison, Jarun is leaving Atlanta United FC 2 where he was an interim assistant coach. Berner was drafted 35th in the 2014 MLS draft and most recently played for Memphis 901 FC.

Law will be joining the team as both a player and a coach. He is a 34-year-old attacking midfielder who grew up overseas in the Sheffield United Academy. He debuted in the Premier League in 2006 and in 2021, he came to the United States where he appeared in 60 matches.

In July 2022, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced that the city would be getting an MLS NEXT Pro soccer team. The team is partnered with the Nashville Soccer Club and will play at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville.

In November, the official name and uniforms were unveiled with the team’s first player being signed in December.

The team’s inaugural season will begin this spring.

