How The Gray Company turned skateboarding into woodworking

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ronnie Petty’s hobby was always skateboarding, after boards got too expensive, he decided to make his own. To his surprise, it worked.

He started by finding old boards and scrap wood to create his unique style to ride on.

After a while, he gave more detailed woodworking a try. Much of his work is created from scrap wood he finds around town, old ice cream shops, skateboards, all scraps he turns into art.

You can check out his work by following along on Instagram or visit his website, thegraycompany.bigcartel.com.

