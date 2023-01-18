Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While investigators in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continue collecting evidence to identify more suspects from the shootout at a Madison County strip mall, a former investigator weighs in on the process.

The shooting took place on Jan. 8. Deputies said the shooting took place between two groups at the Legacy Event Center near Highway 72 during a 21st birthday party. The shooting injured nine and took the lives of two 20-year-olds.

Former FBI investigator Cecil Moses believes the evidence points to this conclusion.

“With 40 years experience, I’d say right off with that many rounds and young people at an event, it has all the markings of a gang fight,” he said.

Last week, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said his department would investigate the shooting until everyone involved was arrested. So far, deputies have arrested five people: two adults, and three teenagers, but the investigation drags on as deputies have to match firearms to people.

“You can match each gun has a different mark on the expended round,” Moses said. “You can take that and maybe compare that to one that’s already been used in an incident. Typically, these guns are used more than probably previously.”

Beyond matching firearms to rounds and then to people, investigators continue investigating the nearly 100 witnesses who were at the party that night.

“Often times, the victims and the shooters are intertwined in various groups,” he said. “Typically, in these young shootings, you just have to sort it all out and find out who the gang members are if it’s that way. It may or may not be, but it sure does look that way.”

Moses said connecting the dots can be the most difficult part of the process.

“Sometime that’s hard to do, but you can bet they won’t stop investigating until they identify all those involved,” Moses said.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.