Financial expert explains how to find your number when it comes to overall wealth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to overall wealth, many people ask themselves if they are on track with their current financial situation. It turns out, “your number” depends on your family’s situation and long-term goals.

Wealth management expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains when clients ask him if they are on the right track when it comes to their financial situation, he always says that it depends. McGowan describes the perfect situation for clients is having financial independence and financial freedom. “The ability to work because you want to, not because you have to.”

The Certified Financial Planner adds there’s a formula you can use to see if you are on the right track. Just keep in mind that you have to factor in things like inflation, taxes, as well as large unforeseen expenses in the future like medical care.

As for the formula, McGowan says, “figure out your expense number,” which is basically what you need to live on as an individual or a family. Then, “subtract your permanent sources of income. That would be things like social security, pensions. Whatever that difference is, multiply that number by 25. That kind of gets you a number for wealth that you need to accumulate.”

McGowan then went over a real-world example. “Let’s say somebody needs $50,000 a year to live on and they have $30,000 coming in between social security and pensions. That would leave a difference of about $20,000 that they need to generate.”

If the person in the example wants to maintain this lifestyle, “multiply that $20,000 a year by 25. That gives you about half a million dollars. That would suggest that is your number that you need to accumulate in order to maintain and live the lifestyle that you want to live into the future,” McGowan said.

He has a message to those with champagne taste on a beer budget. Mainly, to squirrel away money now, so it can accumulate down the road. “I’d say reign it in. Time is very valuable. The more you can save earlier on, it’ll pay dividends down the line. Compound interest is a very powerful thing, so the more you can save and accumulate, it will pay dividends in the future,” the financial expert said.

One last piece of advice McGowan gave was that you shouldn’t compare yourself to others, because what you need depends on your lifestyle, not someone else’s.

