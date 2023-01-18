Deals
Double Springs police officer shot in hand following car chase, standoff

(wcax)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Double Springs police officer was shot in the hand on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Double Springs Chief Kim Miller says the suspect, Jerry Lee Adair, was arrested.

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and will undergo surgery at UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Double Springs Police were dispatched to a call of a reckless driver on Tuesday night. Officers arrived and observed Adair driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop and followed Adair for 10 miles with sirens and lights.

Winston County deputies attempted to cut him off. He then rammed a deputy and crashed.

Adair started firing at officers from his car, according to police. A three-hour standoff occurred before he surrendered.

Police say Adair was shot in the left arm. He was taken to the hospital.

When he was released from the hospital, Adair was taken to Winston County Jail.


