Dense fog to start, stronger storms possible late tonight

Good Wednesday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 8:00 AM CST. Visibility can be less than ¼ mile in some locations, please travel cautiously and allow some extra time heading out the door.

Morning temperatures are quite warm in the 50s with a muggy feel to start the day. Cloud cover will quickly push in through the morning hours with an increasing southeast wind, wind gusts can reach 20 miles per hour through the day. High temperatures will reach the middle 60s to lower 70s with isolated rain showers possible through the afternoon. A cold front will approach from the west late tonight and will bring a line of thunderstorms with it. This line of storms will enter NW Alabama around 8-9 PM and will move east through the overnight hours. Although these storms are not expected to be severe, storms may be noisy with gusty winds 40+ miles per hour, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

Storms will exit to the east early Thursday morning with skies quickly clearing out and low temps staying warm in the low to middle 50s. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with breezy winds from the southwest, highs should reach the middle 60s. Colder air will arrive by Friday with a steady north wind and highs staying more seasonal in the low to middle 50s. Rain chances are possible for the weekend, especially Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.